Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Citrix Systems comprises about 6.5% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.46% of Citrix Systems worth $65,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,368 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,333. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $135,381.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $366,840.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,255 shares of company stock worth $4,013,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

