Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Position Raised by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors raised its holdings in shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,100 shares during the quarter. Civeo makes up approximately 4.7% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mad River Investors owned 2.52% of Civeo worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 96.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 34.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 495,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127,650 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of Civeo stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 196,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,338. Civeo Corp has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $227.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

