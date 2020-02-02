Civic Reaches Market Cap of $20.24 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Civic has a market capitalization of $20.24 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Civic has traded up 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02985336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00196519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Vebitcoin, COSS, Mercatox, Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin, Poloniex, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bittrex, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.