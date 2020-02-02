Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $109,158.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Civitas has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $109,158.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017222 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00124885 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 413.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000972 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,410,131 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.