Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Clean Energy Fuels’ earnings. Clean Energy Fuels reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clean Energy Fuels.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CLNE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 784,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,802. The stock has a market cap of $470.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

