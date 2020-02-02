Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 104,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 252,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPM opened at $132.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.