ClearPoll Market Cap Achieves $94,063.00 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDEX. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $94,063.00 and $1.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ClearPoll has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.02990686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.