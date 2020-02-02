Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 147,478 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,478 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of Corteva worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colrain Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Corteva by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 51,994 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Corteva by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,929,000 after buying an additional 1,060,472 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

