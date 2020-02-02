Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 27,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $175.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $137.52 and a 52-week high of $181.72.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.05.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

