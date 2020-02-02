Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $149.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $149.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

