Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 4,393 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of American Express by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,734. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

AXP stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a one year low of $101.70 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

