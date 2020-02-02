Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Shares of WBA opened at $50.85 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.