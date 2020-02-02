Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

