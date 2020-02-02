Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,039 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,806,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $272.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.