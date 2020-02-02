Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

