Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $14.39 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 37.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $280.38 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.67 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.61.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

