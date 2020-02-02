Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,621 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stericycle worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Stericycle by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Stericycle stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

