Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $47.09 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $205.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.98. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.