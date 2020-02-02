Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $33.56 on Friday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

