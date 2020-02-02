Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cerner worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CERN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $66.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Shares of CERN opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

