Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 626.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $65,990,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 204,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $962,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,876.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,202,831. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $223.34 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average of $224.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.12.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

