Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPC opened at $25.82 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

