Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 9,670 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,461,000 after acquiring an additional 968,802 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after acquiring an additional 271,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $163,822,000 after acquiring an additional 579,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.