Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 131,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 716,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

