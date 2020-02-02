Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $23,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.10. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

