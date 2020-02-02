Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

