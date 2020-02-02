Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 16,219 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

