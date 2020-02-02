Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 313.3% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

