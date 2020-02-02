Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,928 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

