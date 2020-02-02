Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,005 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 550,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEC stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEC. Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

