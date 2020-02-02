Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,592 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,947. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

