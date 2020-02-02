Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 65,520 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,520 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 72,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 56,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 798,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from to in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

