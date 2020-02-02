Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 725 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

