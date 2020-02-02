Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,805 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Albemarle worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 102.4% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 21.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 18.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

