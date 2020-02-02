CloakCoin (CLOAK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $236,982.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00008342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, Cryptopia and Bittrex. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $236,982.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 67.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004039 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001069 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00041368 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,396,217 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, YoBit, Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

