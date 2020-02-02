Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) is Westhampton Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises 3.0% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 49.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 45.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.31. 1,766,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,827. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

