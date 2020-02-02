Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,831,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,723,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

