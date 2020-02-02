Clorox’s (CLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.04. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

