Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

NET stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $17.86. 537,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,580. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

