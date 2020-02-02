Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,080 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,928,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 537,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

