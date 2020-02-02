CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.414 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CNX Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

CNXM stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNXM shares. Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

