Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stake Lowered by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola European Partners makes up 1.0% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $634,950,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,278,000 after acquiring an additional 175,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,971,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,695,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.61. 864,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

