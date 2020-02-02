Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 4,535 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

