Coin Lion Price Tops $0.0035 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Coin Lion has a market cap of $112,622.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Coin Lion has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.