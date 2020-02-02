CoinEx Token (CET) One Day Volume Tops $2.14 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.02975395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00197380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00130140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021969 BTC.

CoinEx Token launched on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,625,519 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

