CoinFi (COFI) Market Capitalization Hits $297,835.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $297,835.00 and $5,876.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.64 or 0.02969023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00198418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00129996 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX, Kyber Network and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

