Coinlancer (CL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,137.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 100.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $202,255.00 and approximately $6,137.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.28 or 0.05948693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00126952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034961 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

