CoinUs Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $229,300.00 and approximately $3,353.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005377 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000917 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

999 (999) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000162 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

