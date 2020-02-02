Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned about 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $30,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.78. 13,591,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,186. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

