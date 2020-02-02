Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0116 on Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $10,649.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,398.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.04069872 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00704570 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000432 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

